Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve granted 3-month extension

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay S Barve's term has been extended for a period of three months after the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to extend his service was approved by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet on Friday.

"The proposal has been extended in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of All India Services Rules, 1958 as a special case in the public interest," ANI quoted a government official as saying.

The committee had in August approved MHA's proposal for extension of Barve's term for a period of three months beyond his superannuation.

Barve, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1987 batch, took charge as Mumbai's police commissioner on February this year.

Barve was part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that investigated Abdul Karim Telgi's multi-crore fake stamp paper scam. He was awarded the President's Police Medal in 2006. He was also posted as Assistant.

Superintendent of Police in Naxal-infested Gadchiroli district and served as deputy commissioner of police in various zones within Mumbai. He also did a stint as District Commissioner of Police with the Economic Offences Wing and was joint commissioner of police (Traffic). He was also police commissioner of Solapur for a brief period and played a key role in the development of Mumbai Police Gymkhana at Marine Drive.

One of the biggest professional achievements to his credit is maintaining of communal harmony when 11 Dalits were killed in police firing in 1997 after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue was disfigured at Ramabhai Ambedkar colony in Ghatkopar (East).