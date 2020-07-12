Mumbai Police ASI dies of COVID-19

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Mumbai Police, Suresh Jadhav, passed away on Sunday of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It has been known that the police officer was battling COVID-19 at a hospital for quite some time.

Mumbai Police, in a tweet from its official handle on the microblogging social media website, informed of the unfortunate demise of the police officer and mentioned that Suresh Yadav was from the DN Nagar Traffic division.

"Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASI Suresh Ishwar Jadhav from D.N. Nagar Traffic Division. Shri. Jadhav was battling Coronavirus. We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," the Mumbai Police informed in a tweet.

By this point, more than 30 personnel of the Mumbai Police have passed away of COVID-19, while over 2,200 have tested positive for coronavirus in the police force.

In view of a large number of cases amid the police force, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state has instructed that personnel of or above the age of 55 shall not be pressed into service. Ambulances have also been allocated in the police zones, to help the frontline workers take care of their own while managing law and order during this pandemic.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 2,54,427 positive cases of COVID-19 infection and 10,289 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases is nearing the 93,000-mark and the death toll has topped the 5,200-mark as well. On this day, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai showed 92,988 cases and 5,288 deaths.