Mumbai Police arrest woman for assaulting Abu Dhabi-Mumbai Vistara flight crew, strolling semi-naked on plane

In yet another flight-related incident, Sahar police detained Italian national Paola Perruccio, 45, on Monday after she caused a disturbance on a flight from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai. Despite having a ticket for economy class, the woman allegedly demanded on sitting in business class, attacked the flight attendants when confronted, and then stripped off some of her clothing to stroll down the aisle while partially naked.

After the Air Vistara flight UK 256, where the incident took place, landed in Mumbai early on Monday, the cabin crew called the police to report what had happened. According to Hindustan Times, the flight departed from Abu Dhabi at 2:03 a.m. IST on Monday.

The woman is accused of punching one crew member in the face and spitting on another when they tried to intervene to stop her from acting inappropriately. The woman soon began stripping as other crew members came to help their shocked coworkers.

"We confirm that there was an unruly passenger on Vistara flight UK 256 operating from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on January 30, 2023," said a Vistara spokesperson. The captain decided to restrain the customer after issuing a warning card for her persistent unruly conduct and violent behaviour.

The incident has been reported to the appropriate authorities in accordance with SOPs, he continued. The zero-tolerance policy of Vistara against disruptive behaviour that jeopardises the safety, security, and respect of its clients and employees is unwavering, according to the airline.

