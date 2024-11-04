After the preliminary investigation, the Mumbai police found that Fatima Khan, an Ulhasnagar resident, sent the threatening message on traffic police WhatsApp helpline.

Mumbai police detained a 24-year-old woman for allegedly sending a threatening message to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The suspect, Fatima Khan, was released after her family cited mental health issues. The police said that the probe indicates it to be a hoax death threat.

On Saturday evening, the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell received a call threatening Adityanath, which said, “If doesn't resign within the next 10 days, he will be killed like Baba Siddique"—following which the CM’s security was beefed up.

After the preliminary investigation, police found that Khan, an Ulhasnagar resident, sent the threatening message on traffic police WhatsApp helpline. The suspect’s family claimed that she had mental issues, following which they were asked to provide medical records. “We have asked them to submit her medical records to assess the situation before taking further action”, said the police as reported by TOI.

The suspect holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology and stays with her family. Her father is a businessman. She was tracked using the IP address of the device she used to send the threat. With the help of an anti-terrorism squad and Ulhasnagar police, she was detained.

Meanwhile, this was the third time that such a threat call was received at the traffic police WhatsApp helpline since Baba Siddique’s death. The NCP leader was shot dead on October 12, 2024, outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East. The infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for Siddique’s assassination. So far, police have arrested 15 accused belonging to Bishnoi’s gang in the case which has been taken up by the Mumbai court for further proceedings.

Earlier, a Delhi man identified as Mahesh Pandey was arrested for issuing death threats to Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav. However, the arrested individual had reportedly no connection with the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang.