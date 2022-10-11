Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Mumbai Police arrest 5 people linked to Dawood Ibrahim gang

Riyaz Bhati, who is said to have links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested last month in connection with an extortion case.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: PTI |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

Mumbai Police arrest 5 people linked to Dawood Ibrahim gang
Dawood Ibrahim (File)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested five people linked to fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim's 'D' company in connection with an extortion case, a police official said.

The police's anti-extortion cell (AEC) had recently arrested gangster Chhota Shakeel's brother-in-law Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit and businessman Riyaz Bhati in an extortion case and charged them under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), he said.

During the further probe into the case, the role of five more people -- Ajay Ganda, Feroz Chamda, Sameer Khan, Papa Pathan, and Amjad Redkar -- came to light and hence they were nabbed, the official said.

Riyaz Bhati, who is said to have links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested last month in connection with an extortion case registered at the Versova police station in Mumbai, he said.

A businessman from Versova was threatened and a car valued at Rs 30 lakh and cash worth Rs 7.5 lakh were demanded from him, the police earlier said.

Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel and Shakeel's relative Salim Fruit were also been named in the FIR.

The AEC recently took custody of Salim Fruit from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which had arrested him for allegedly aiding the Dawood Ibrahim gang's terrorist activities.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt’s maternity style is chic yet comfortable
International Dog Day 2022: Here are 5 famous dog breeds and their facts
Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: A look at late actor's photo with Shehnaaz Gill
Waterlogging, flooding: More than 4.67 lakh people affected in Odisha, see pics
Mahindra unveiled its first all-electric SUV, Mahindra XUV 400: See images
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Fake DM order for closing of schools viral in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.