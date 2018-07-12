Mumbai: Pipeline burst at Parel causes traffic slowdown at a Hindmata flyover, snarls in Dadar

Traffic slow at Hindmata flyover, due to pipeline repair work

A water pipeline burst near the entrance of the Parel flyover in Mumbai and flooded the stretch affecting traffic during a rush hour on Thursday.

Traffic snarls have been reported in and around Parel and Dadar as motorists are using diverted routes to reach their destinations.

Traffic has been diverted from Arora junction and Bhoidwara junction, also known as Char Rasta.

The leakage was reported early in the morning and repair work is underway. However, there's no word from BMC official on when the work will be completed.

"Traffic slow at Hindmata flyover, due to pipeline repair work. Parel TT bridge (S Bound) close for traffic. South bound traffic diversion in Bhoiwada - Naigaon cross road towards Char rasta. BA road, Matunga, diverted towards left turn MTNL OFFICE- char rasta- RA Kidwai road- CST," Tweeted Mumbai police.

Last week, water shot up to three storeys high after a pipeline burst at a construction site in Dadar (west). Thousands of litres of water was wasted as well as supply affected in Dadar area.