A 34-year-old woman died, while six others, among them two children, suffered from suffocation as a fire erupted in an apartment at a residential complex in Andheri here on Saturday, officials said. The blaze broke out in a flat on the first floor of the eight-storey Broke Land building in the Lokhandwala Complex area around 2.40 am, they said.

A civic official said one of the residents, Abhina Sanjanwala, died due to suffocation, and doctors declared her dead at Kokilaben Hospital. He said other affected persons, including a 10-day-old infant and a three-year-old child, were rushed to the hospital, where the baby is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Two male victims were admitted to Cooper and Trauma Care hospitals, the official said. The official said the blaze was confined to household items, including electrical wiring, furniture, documents, etc.

Four fire brigade vehicles were involved in dousing the flames, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

