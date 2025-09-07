Mumbai Bomb Threat Update: Nair Hospital targeted days after 34 ‘human bombs’ alert

A fresh bomb threat was reported at Mumbai's Nair Hospital. A threatening call was received warning of a plan to blow up the hospital premises, prompting an immediate security sweep of the campus, according to a Mumbai police official.

Nair Hospital’s Dean received an email warning of a bomb threat late on Saturday night, around 11 pm. The threat mail raised immediate concern and was promptly reported to the authorities. Police teams, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), conducted a thorough search of the premises. After hours of inspection, the threat was declared a hoax.



This is the second warning call in the city, just two days after a chilling threat call claiming that 34 “human bombs” carrying 400 kg of RDX had been planted in vehicles across Mumbai to trigger explosions that would “shake the entire city.”



Nair Hospital bomb threat

The hospital received the mail around 11 pm at the dean’s official email address, following which a red alert was raised within the hospital. The hospital authorities quickly reached out to the Mumbai Police, who cordoned off the premises. The security personnel reached the spot to ensure patient safety while hospital staff maintained calm among visitors. Police officers conducted a detailed inspection of the hospital campus, checking the ward, corridor, and surrounding area, but no suspicious object was found. Although the threat turned out to be a hoax, police have launched a probe to track down the sender. Security beefed up around the premises, and additional patrols were deployed. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activity.

This incident adds to the growing trend of threat messages aimed at public institutions in the city. Recently, police arrested a 43-year-old man from Thane for allegedly making a fake bomb threat about blowing up Kalwa railway station. In August, the ISKCON temple in Girgaon received a threat email, which was later declared a hoax after a thorough search by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).