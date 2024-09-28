Mumbai on high alert after terrorist attack threat, security tightened across city

Mumbai is on 'high alert' after the Intelligence Bureau (IB) issued a warning regarding a possible terror attack.

Mumbai police have ramped up security arrangements following the Intelligence Bureau's (IB) alert regarding a posssible terror attack in the city. The police have tightened the security in religious places, that are often thronged.

A senior police officer told Times of India that the security forces were instructed to conduct mock drills in crowded areas and religious places.

"We have been instructed to conduct mock drills in crowded areas and religious places. All deputy commissioners of police are actively monitoring the security in their respective jurisdictions," he said.

According to a report by NDTV, all the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to take stock of the security arrangements in their respective zones.

Notably, there was a heavy police force at Crawford market area with high footfalls. However, the police stated that the mock drill was being carried out keeping in mind the festive season and the upcoming assembly polls.

With upcoming festivals and assembly elections, we are conducting security drills at Crawford Market and other key locations across the city," TOI has quoted a police officer as saying. Moreover, a senior police officer visited a Chembur temple and inspected the security arrangements while in Matunga, a temple was closed for devotees following an inspection by the police forces earlier this morning.