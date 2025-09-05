Add DNA as a Preferred Source
India

INDIA

Mumbai on high alert after terror threat: 34 bombs, 400 kg RDX warned ahead of Ganpati visarjan

Mumbai on High Alert: The Mumbai Police said the threat message claimed that multiple human bombs had been placed in vehicles across the city. It also warned of a major explosion involving RDX.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 01:54 PM IST

Mumbai on high alert after terror threat: 34 bombs, 400 kg RDX warned ahead of Ganpati visarjan
Mumbai Bomb Threat: After receiving a threat call claiming that 34 'human bombs' with '400 kg of RDX' had been installed in 34 automobiles for a detonation that would 'shake the entire city,' Mumbai Police declared on Friday that it is on high alert. The traffic police helpdesk got the threat call.

Mumbai Police stated that security has been improved throughout the state and that the threat was issued on the eve of Anant Chaturdashi by an organization known as Lashkar-e-Jihadi.

According to police, the threat message states that 400 kg of RDX will be detonated by 34 cars carrying human bombs, killing one crore people.

 A 43-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday after he allegedly made a fictitious bomb threat call threatening to blow up a train station in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

 According to a PTI news agency report, the accused, Rupesh Madhukar Ranpise, called the police hotline at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday and told the GRP that he had put a bomb at Kalwa train station.

In recent months, there have been several incidents of this kind.  Following a bomb threat at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on July 26, security forces quickly conducted a search. A bomb would be installed at the train station, according to a phone call to the Director General of Police (DGP) office in Maharashtra. Teams from the Mumbai Police and Railway Police carried out a comprehensive check after the alert, but they were unable to locate any suspicious objects.

 

