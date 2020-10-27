Mumbai on alert after intelligence agencies warn of terror attack

The agencies also warned that terrorists may target a VIP location in the city.

India's commercial capital Mumbai is under threat of a possible terror attack. According to intelligence agencies, terror outfits have planned to target the city during the festive season.

Drones, remote control micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles and paragliders are the form of equipment that the terrorists are likely to use for carrying out the attack. According to intelligence inputs, the terror outfits can carry out the attack within the next month.

The agencies have suggested ceratin measures like stepping up vigil around the crowded areas of the city and common market areas. During festivities, market places become crowded with people and therefore are a soft target for terrorists.

The agencies also warned that terrorists may target a VIP location in the city.

After receiving the inputs, authorities have imposed a ban on drones, light aircraft, paragliders for the next month across the city. The restriction will remain imposed from October 30 to November 28.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the city. Increased number of policemen have been asked to patrol crowded areas and markets.

This is the second time in 2020 when the financial capital Mumbai has been put on alert of a terror attack.

Earlier in June, a caller claiming to be from Pakistan had threatened to repeat the 26/11, 2008 terror attacks at the iconic Taj group of hotels. A security alert was sounded by the Mumbai police after the threat.

Adequate police deployment has also been made around famous places of Mumbai.