Mumbai North Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Live Updates

08:15 AM: The counting of votes has begun in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha Election Result seat.

Constituency Profile

The Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency covers six assembly segments – Borivali, Dahisar, Magathane, Kandivali East, Charkop and Malad West.

The problems are typical of Mumbai North including housing, traffic woes and congestion. Issues include environment and lack of drinking water, particularly in slums.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Urmila Matondkar Indian National Congress 2 Gopal Shetty Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Manojkumar Jayprakash Singh Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Andrew John Fernandes Hum Bhartiya Party 5 Ankushrao Shivajirao Patil Rashtriya Maratha Party 6 Chandaliya Samaysingh Anand Bahujan Mukti Party 7 Chhannu Sahadewrao Sontakkey Bharat Prabhat Party 8 Thorat Sunil Uttamrao Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 9 Dr. Pawan Kumar Pandey Sarvodaya Bharat Party 10 Fateh Mohd. Mansuri Shaikh Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party 11 Ranjit Bajrangi Tiwari Naitik Party 12 Comrade Vilas Hiwale Marxist Leninist Party of India (Red Flag) 13 Akhtar Munshi Paper Wala Independent 14 Ansari Mohd. Azad Independent 15 Amol Ashokrao Jadhav Independent 16 B. K. Gadhavi Independent 17 Milind Shankar Repe Independent 18 Dr. Raies Khan Independent

Gopal Shetty of BJP is facing off against yesteryear actress Urmila Matondkar in a high-profile showdown.

In 2014, Gopal Shetty had beaten Cong heavyweight and former Mumbai chief Sanjay Nirupam by 4 lakh votes. In 2009, Nirupam had won by beating BJP’s Ram Naik in a neck-and-neck fight. Naik had got 255,157 votes to Nirupam’s 255157.

The Maharashtra Mahabharata

The fate of 323 candidates, including Union minister Subhash Bhamre, Congress nominees Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar, will be decided in the fourth and final phase of polling in Maharashtra covering 17 Lok Sabha constituencies on April 29.

More than 3.11 crore voters spread across the 17 Lok Sabha seats located in North Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and parts of Western Maharashtra, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

As many as 33,314 polling stations are being set up in these constituencies, where 323 candidates are in the poll field.

Of the total 3,11,92,823 voters, 1,66,31,707 are male, 1,45,59,698 female and 1,418 from the third gender.

The constituencies voting on April 29 are: Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik (North Maharashtra), Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane (located on Mumbai's outskirts), Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai South and Mumbai South-Central, Maval, Shirur (Pune district) and Shirdi (Ahmednagar district).

In 2014, the BJP had won 8 of these 17 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena bagged the remaining 9.

The Palghar seat was won by the BJP in 2014. However, this time the Shiv Sena is contesting on the seat as part of a pre-poll alliance between the two saffron allies.

Opposition Congress, which had won just two seats in 2014 in Maharashtra, is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost support base in North Maharashtra and Mumbai.

The NCP is fighting to regain its position in Thane district and Western Maharashtra.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Bhamre (Dhule-BJP), actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar (Mumbai North), Priya Dutt (Mumbai North-Central Congress) and Deora (Mumbai South).

From the NCP, its president Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar is making his electoral debut from Maval, while popular Marathi actor Amol Kolhe is the NCP candidate from Shirur.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80). Voting for 31 of these seats was held in the first three phases - April 11, 18 and 23.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

This is for the first time that Maharashtra is having a four-phase polling in Lok Sabha elections.