Mumbai North East Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Live Updates

08:15 AM: The counting of votes has begun in the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha seat.

Constituency Profile

It covers – Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup West, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East and Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar.

The contenders include BJP’s Manoj Kotak and NCP’s Sanjay Patil. While Kotak has promised better connectivity to metro stations and Navi Mumbai airport

In 2014, Dr Kirit Somaiya of BJP had beaten his NCP rival Sanjay Dina Patil by over 3 lakh votes. In 2009, Sanjay Dina Patil had managed to beat Dr Kirit Somaiya by only 2,900 votes.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Patil Sanjay Dina Nationalist Congress Party 2 Manoj Kishorbhai Kotak Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Sanjay Chandrabahadur Singh (Kunwar) Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Aiyyar Ganesh Rangayya Bahujan Maha Party 5 Jayashri Minesh Shah Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party 6 Dandge Sukhadev Chandu Ambedkarite Party of India 7 Niharika Prakashchandra Khondalay Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 8 Nutan Sharad Kumar Singh Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 9 Vijay Janardan Shiktode Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 10 Vinod Narayan Chaugule Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal 11 Shahenaz Begum Mohd. Siraj Khan Rashtriya Ulama Council 12 Sushma Motilal Maurya Jan Adhikar Party 13 Shrikant Suburao Shinde Bahujan Mukti Party 14 Anil Hebbar Koni Independent 15 Kurhade Sneha Ravindra Independent 16 Jatin Rangrao Harne Independent 17 Jaywant Shriram Sawant (Pappa) Independent 18 Jitendra Kumar Nanku Pal Independent 19 Baban Sopan Thoke Independent 20 Dayanand Jagannath Sohani Independent 21 Deepak Digambar Shinde Independent 22 Nilesh Ramchandra Kudtarkar Independent 23 Pravin Chandrakant Kedare Independent 24 Bhaskar Mohan Gaud Independent 25 Rakesh Sambhaji Raul Independent 26 Shahajirao Dhondiba Thorat Independent 27 Shahina Parveen Shakil Ahmed Khan Independent

The Maharashtra Mahabharata

The fate of 323 candidates, including Union minister Subhash Bhamre, Congress nominees Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar, will be decided in the fourth and final phase of polling in Maharashtra covering 17 Lok Sabha constituencies on April 29.

More than 3.11 crore voters spread across the 17 Lok Sabha seats located in North Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and parts of Western Maharashtra, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

As many as 33,314 polling stations are being set up in these constituencies, where 323 candidates are in the poll field.

Of the total 3,11,92,823 voters, 1,66,31,707 are male, 1,45,59,698 female and 1,418 from the third gender.

The constituencies voting on April 29 are: Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik (North Maharashtra), Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane (located on Mumbai's outskirts), Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai South and Mumbai South-Central, Maval, Shirur (Pune district) and Shirdi (Ahmednagar district).

In 2014, the BJP had won 8 of these 17 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena bagged the remaining 9.

The Palghar seat was won by the BJP in 2014. However, this time the Shiv Sena is contesting on the seat as part of a pre-poll alliance between the two saffron allies.

Opposition Congress, which had won just two seats in 2014 in Maharashtra, is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost support base in North Maharashtra and Mumbai.

The NCP is fighting to regain its position in Thane district and Western Maharashtra.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Bhamre (Dhule-BJP), actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar (Mumbai North), Priya Dutt (Mumbai North-Central Congress) and Deora (Mumbai South).

From the NCP, its president Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar is making his electoral debut from Maval, while popular Marathi actor Amol Kolhe is the NCP candidate from Shirur.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80). Voting for 31 of these seats was held in the first three phases - April 11, 18 and 23.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

This is for the first time that Maharashtra is having a four-phase polling in Lok Sabha elections.