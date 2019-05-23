Mumbai North East Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
Mumbai North is one of the Lok Sabha Constituencies that went to vote in Lok Sabha Election 2019.
Manoj Kotak
Mumbai North East Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Live Updates
08:15 AM: The counting of votes has begun in the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha seat.
Constituency Profile
It covers – Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup West, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East and Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar.
The contenders include BJP’s Manoj Kotak and NCP’s Sanjay Patil. While Kotak has promised better connectivity to metro stations and Navi Mumbai airport
In 2014, Dr Kirit Somaiya of BJP had beaten his NCP rival Sanjay Dina Patil by over 3 lakh votes. In 2009, Sanjay Dina Patil had managed to beat Dr Kirit Somaiya by only 2,900 votes.
|
SL. NO.
|
Candidate Name
|
Party Name
|
1
|
Patil Sanjay Dina
|
Nationalist Congress Party
|
2
|
Manoj Kishorbhai Kotak
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
3
|
Sanjay Chandrabahadur Singh (Kunwar)
|
Bahujan Samaj Party
|
4
|
Aiyyar Ganesh Rangayya
|
Bahujan Maha Party
|
5
|
Jayashri Minesh Shah
|
Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party
|
6
|
Dandge Sukhadev Chandu
|
Ambedkarite Party of India
|
7
|
Niharika Prakashchandra Khondalay
|
Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
|
8
|
Nutan Sharad Kumar Singh
|
Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
|
9
|
Vijay Janardan Shiktode
|
Bahujan Republican Socialist Party
|
10
|
Vinod Narayan Chaugule
|
Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal
|
11
|
Shahenaz Begum Mohd. Siraj Khan
|
Rashtriya Ulama Council
|
12
|
Sushma Motilal Maurya
|
Jan Adhikar Party
|
13
|
Shrikant Suburao Shinde
|
Bahujan Mukti Party
|
14
|
Anil Hebbar Koni
|
Independent
|
15
|
Kurhade Sneha Ravindra
|
Independent
|
16
|
Jatin Rangrao Harne
|
Independent
|
17
|
Jaywant Shriram Sawant (Pappa)
|
Independent
|
18
|
Jitendra Kumar Nanku Pal
|
Independent
|
19
|
Baban Sopan Thoke
|
Independent
|
20
|
Dayanand Jagannath Sohani
|
Independent
|
21
|
Deepak Digambar Shinde
|
Independent
|
22
|
Nilesh Ramchandra Kudtarkar
|
Independent
|
23
|
Pravin Chandrakant Kedare
|
Independent
|
24
|
Bhaskar Mohan Gaud
|
Independent
|
25
|
Rakesh Sambhaji Raul
|
Independent
|
26
|
Shahajirao Dhondiba Thorat
|
Independent
|
27
|
Shahina Parveen Shakil Ahmed Khan
|
Independent
The Maharashtra Mahabharata
The fate of 323 candidates, including Union minister Subhash Bhamre, Congress nominees Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar, will be decided in the fourth and final phase of polling in Maharashtra covering 17 Lok Sabha constituencies on April 29.
More than 3.11 crore voters spread across the 17 Lok Sabha seats located in North Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and parts of Western Maharashtra, are eligible to exercise their franchise.
As many as 33,314 polling stations are being set up in these constituencies, where 323 candidates are in the poll field.
Of the total 3,11,92,823 voters, 1,66,31,707 are male, 1,45,59,698 female and 1,418 from the third gender.
The constituencies voting on April 29 are: Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik (North Maharashtra), Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane (located on Mumbai's outskirts), Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai South and Mumbai South-Central, Maval, Shirur (Pune district) and Shirdi (Ahmednagar district).
In 2014, the BJP had won 8 of these 17 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena bagged the remaining 9.
The Palghar seat was won by the BJP in 2014. However, this time the Shiv Sena is contesting on the seat as part of a pre-poll alliance between the two saffron allies.
Opposition Congress, which had won just two seats in 2014 in Maharashtra, is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost support base in North Maharashtra and Mumbai.
The NCP is fighting to regain its position in Thane district and Western Maharashtra.
Prominent candidates in the fray include Bhamre (Dhule-BJP), actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar (Mumbai North), Priya Dutt (Mumbai North-Central Congress) and Deora (Mumbai South).
From the NCP, its president Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar is making his electoral debut from Maval, while popular Marathi actor Amol Kolhe is the NCP candidate from Shirur.
Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80). Voting for 31 of these seats was held in the first three phases - April 11, 18 and 23.
Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
This is for the first time that Maharashtra is having a four-phase polling in Lok Sabha elections.