Mumbai news: Coastal road to link Kharghar, CBD Belapur; ease Sion-Panvel Expressway congestion; details

The main corridor connecting Mumbai, south and central Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will be the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and Sewri Nhava Connector.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 08:53 PM IST

Mumbai news: Coastal road to link Kharghar, CBD Belapur; ease Sion-Panvel Expressway congestion; details
File Photo | Representational

The Navi Mumbai coastal road will connect Sector 16, Kharghar and Sector 11 of Central Business District (CBD) Belapur. The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has given clearance to the Navi Mumbai coastal road, Hindustan Times reported. 

Construction of Navi Mumbai coastal road is expected to begin soon. The project will be completed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). The road will become the shortest route from ICP business centre to Navi Mumbai International Airport. It is also expected to boost the potential of Navi Mumbai as a business centre option apart from south Mumbai. 

The main corridor connecting Mumbai, south and central Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will be the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and Sewri Nhava Connector. Total length of the Navi Mumbai coastal road will be 9.679 kms, CIDCO was quoted as saying. Around 7 kms of new road will be added to the existing 2.9 kms road. 

Another objective of the road is to ease congestion on Sion-Panvel Expressway by diverting the local city traffic on another route. As per the proposed plan, the road will start from Kharghar’s Jal Marg and cross the Sion-Panvel Expressway with an interchange. It will then connect Sector 10, Kharghar and Sector 11, Belapur through the 30-metre-wide roads in CBD Belapur. 

Next, the route will pass through Amra Marg (NH 348 A). It will reach grade road and elevated road at Water Transport Terminal, Nerul, connecting Palm Beach Marg near the Delhi Public School. The construction of the remainder link from CBD Sector 15 to Nerul Water Transport Terminal has also been cleared.

