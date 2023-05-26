Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway: Shirdi-Nasik stretch opens, Mumbai to be linked by…

Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway: Shirdi-Nasik stretch open, Mumbai to be linked by… | Photo: Twitter

The Phase-II of Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway or the ‘Hindu HridaySamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg’ has been completed. The 80 km stretch from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district to Nashik’s Igatpuri is now open. This means that 600 kms of the 701-km long expressway is now in operation.

The Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway is a big boost for 24 districts of Maharashtra in the Vidarbha, Marathwada and Khandesh regions. The expressway is built at a cost of approximately Rs 55,000 crore. It spans 10 districts and enhances road connectivity to 14 more Maharashtra districts.

As a major economic pipeline, it links major infrastructure projects like Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, and tourism and religious destinations like Ajanta-Ellora caves, Lonar Lake, Shiri, Verul among others. .

With Nagpur-Shirdi (520 km) and Shirdi-Igatpuri (80 km) operational, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is targeting completion of the Phase-III Igatpuri-Mumbai 101-km stretch by the end of 2023. With the completion of the highway, Mumbai to Nagpur travel time will be cut to 8 hours from 16 hours.

(Inputs from IANS)