The final leg of the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, or Samruddhi Expressway, was recently inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. With the 76 km final stretch now open, the 701 km Mumbai-Nagpur corridor is now fully functional. It will reduce travel time between the two cities from 18 hours to just eight hours. The expressway will travel through 10 key districts directly and 14 districts indirectly.

CM Fadnavis said, "The road will open up new avenues since 24 districts of Maharashtra have been connected with JNPT port and will soon be connected to Vadhavan port also, which is coming up near Mumbai."

Tolls on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway

The expressway has 26 toll booths, and payments can be made via Fastag, cash or card for added convenience. As per reports, the following are one-way toll charges on the expressway:

-Cars/Jeep (LMV): Rs 1,212

-Light Commercial Vehicles: Rs 1,955

-Two-Axle Trucks/Buses: Rs 4,100

-Three-Axle Vehicles: Rs 4,472

-Heavy Construction Machinery: Rs 6,435

-Oversized Vehicles (7+ axles): Rs 7,830

Speed limits and toll details

Motorists can drive at 120 km/h in cars, while trucks and buses have a speed cap of 80 km/h. The expressway is designed for a top speed of 150 km/h at plain terrain and 120 km/h at hilly terrain. But the legal speed limit remains at 120 km/h for cars and 80 km/h for trucks.

The expressway is among the country's longest greenfield road projects. It will connect the country's largest container port, JNPT in Mumbai, to Mihan in Nagpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the expressway on 11 December. The expressway features 1,903 engineering structures, 32 major bridges, 317 small bridges, eight overpasses, 92 underpasses for animals, 25 interchanges, and eight bridges on railway lines.

