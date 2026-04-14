Mumbai music concert tragedy: 2 MBA students die due to drug overdose, 6 arrested; Here's what we know so far

A music concert in Mumbai has grabbed attention for all wrong reasons. Two MBA students, including a woman, allegedly died due to suspected drug overdose. After making earlier arrests in the case, the Mumbai Police have now arrested another person. Police investigation has revealed many details.

A music concert in Mumbai has grabbed attention for all wrong reasons. Two MBA students, including a woman, allegedly died due to suspected drug overdose. After making earlier arrests in the case, the Mumbai Police have now arrested another person, taking the total number of arrests to six. These arrests include two college students and three organisers of the concert, and a suspected drug supplier, as per IANS.

The accused have been remanded in police custody till Thursday, and further investigation is under way, PTI reported citing an official. The official further said that while two students died during treatment at a hospital on Sunday, another student is hospitalised, but is stable.

He also said that the Vanrai police have registered a case under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

What we know so far

The music concert was held at an exhibition ground in Goregaon Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, on April 11. The victims, all college students in their early 20s studying at a prestigious management college in South Mumbai, were part of a group of 15 student attendees, said PTI.

The deceased have been identified as a 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man.

According to an initial investigation, some among the students’ group allegedly consumed ‘ecstasy’ before attending the event and had also consumed alcohol during the concert. Many of them reportedly complained of uneasiness and were rushed to a hospital in Jogeshwari and other private medical facilities, the official said.

Police investigations further revealed that one of the deceased took an ecstasy pill while in cab and later took another pill during the concert. So, he suffered a fatal overdose, confirmed by doctors. The other student's death is also said to be drug-related.

Police said that 6 to 7 ecstasy pills were recovered from the arrested supplier. Further investigation led to the arrest of three individuals associated with NESCO, including a Vice President from the event management team. Preliminary findings suggest that the drugs were sourced from outside Mumbai.

Police officials said they are now probing the entire network to trace the origin and distribution chain of the drugs and to identify other individuals who may be involved.

Meanwhile, a video showing attendees dancing at the concert has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention to the incident.

The NESCO Centre has stated that it is fully cooperating with the authorities. In a statement, a spokesperson said: “We understand the seriousness of the situation and are extending our full cooperation to the concerned authorities in their ongoing investigation. All relevant information and assistance are being provided to ensure that the facts are established at the earliest.”