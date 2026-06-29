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Mumbai Muharram poisoning plot: How accused Fayyaz Premji turned his hotel room into poison factory

Fayyaz Premji, aged 39, had checked into a hotel in Mumbai's Dongri area around a fortnight before Muharram. Premji is accused of attempting to distribute the poison-filled capsules among devotees during a Muharram procession in the city.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 04:47 PM IST

Mumbai Muharram poisoning plot: How accused Fayyaz Premji turned his hotel room into poison factory
Premji is accused of attempting to distribute poison-filled capsules during a religious procession.
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As an investigation into a mass poisoning plot in Mumbai continues, police have said that the accused spent nearly two weeks preparing thousands of poison-filled capsules at a budget hotel in Dongri. Fayyaz Premji, aged 39 years, had checked into a hotel in Mumbai's Dongri area around a fortnight before Muharram. Premji is accused of attempting to distribute the poison-filled capsules among devotees during a Muharram procession in the city.

According to a report by The Times of India, Premji allegedly ordered 30,000 empty capsules and nearly 50 kilograms of zinc phosphide --  a highly toxic rodenticide commonly used as rat poison -- from an online platform. Police believe he then filled the capsules inside his hotel room over several days. Police officials said they recovered 14,900 capsules containing zinc phosphide from the hotel during a search. Premji has allegedly confessed that his plan was to kill around 15,000 people by distributing the capsules during a Muharram procession and passing them as pain-relief medicines.

The plot was uncovered after several participants of a Muharram procession consumed the capsules which were presented to them as painkillers. Soon after, some people complained of nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain, which prompted doctors to alert the police. Officials traced the capsules back to Premji, who was subsequently arrested. Premji is also under scrutiny for his alleged overseas connections. Police have reportedly recovered phone numbers linked to Iran and Iraq from his mobile phone and are ascertaining if they have any relation to the poisoning plot. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the Mumbai Police, and other intelligence agencies are jointly probing the case. As part of the probe, police teams also visited the Pune residences of Premji's family members. The accused has been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with charges including attempt to murder and administering poison.

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