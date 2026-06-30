Mumbai Muharram poisoning case: Who is Fayyaz Premji? Why did he want to kill thousands of Shia Muslims

The Mumbai Police, investigating the rat poison pills matter, have said that accused Faiyaz Nisar Hussain Premji wanted revenge from a certain community persons which was why he planned the conspiracy. The police cited various personal reasons for the Muharram incident.

Accused in the Mumbai Muharram rat poison capsules case, Faiyaz Nisar Hussain Premji, was severely impacted due to his defeat in the election of a Khoja community organisation a few months ago, investigators have now revealed. They further said that it impacted Premji's ego to a level that he allegedly started accusing a section of community office-bearers and religious leaders.

Police officials further said that in the coming time, hatred fueled accused Faiyaz Premji allegedly against influential Shia Muslims due to which he opposed some of their religious practices. His discontent over their practices and his personal agont with them heightened at a point and that have likely shaped the alleged conspiracy.

Investigators also said that they noted that gradually Premji had started maintaining a distance from organised religious practices and had also allegedly become atheist. According to investigative officers, this change in ideology and beliefs combined with his personal resentment were the main reasons behind the Muharram poison plot.

Who is Faiyaz Premji?

Premji hails from the Khoja Shia community, a small community but with rich historical significance as Muslim trading community and influential roots in Gujarat and Kutch, as per The Indian Express report. In various interviews and online talks, he claimed that his family originated from Gujarat before moving to Pune, while in many instances he had also referred to Hyderabad as another place with his family connections. He claimed that his father was a businessman based in Pune.

As per the report, Premji has admitted that questioning religious orthodoxy shaped his early life. In one of his YouTube podcast, he also said that he got this habit of questioning everything from his maternal family, which eventually led him to challenge long-held religious beliefs.

How Premji developed hatred towards Shia Muslims?

As per the Byculla police, Premji had lost elections to the Khoja Shia Isna Ashari Jamaat and had since then developed discontent against the community leaders. Investigators further said he believed the community had been unfair to his grandfather and later targetted him as well. Police continued to say that he often clashed with Jamaat leaders and allegedly wanted to target them. As a result, the Khoja Shia Isna Ashari Jamaat in Pune, has outcast Premji from the community, describing his actions as anti-social and inhumane.

After his arrest Premji allegedly confessed with the investigators that he wanted to "take revenge on the world" after his wife separated from him two years ago. This is because he felt the world had become his enemy after his marriaged ended. Investigators alleged he planned to target around 15,000 people during the Muharram procession.

What is the Muharram rat poison plot?

The Byculla police averted a major tragedy after they arrested a suspicious man distributing capsules during a Muharram procession in the city with the intent to cause "mass harm". Police said the man, Faiyaz Premji, was distributing the capsules "that contained zinc phosphide" - a rodenticide.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Central Zone-I, Jayant Meena, said the accused had confessed to his crime and intended to distribute the capsules as painkillers. His capsules were seized, and other details recorded. He said 14,900 capsules have been seized so far.