Mumbai MTNL building fire: Firefighters use newly inducted 'RoboFire' to douse flames

The Mumbai fire department used its latest fire-fighting equipment 'RoboFire' in its efforts to douse a massive which fire broke out in MTNL building on Monday.

At the time when the fire broke out, approximately 100 people were trapped in the nine-storey building, all of whom were later rescued by fire brigade personnel in one of the biggest operations in recent times, officials said.

The blaze started at around 3 pm at the building in suburban Bandra, which houses state-run telecom company MTNL, and all those stranded were rescued by the evening, officials added.

'RoboFire' was among 14 fire tenders that were used by the department to control level-4 fire. It is a remote control instrument.

Mumbai Fire Brigade is taking the help of the newly introduced robot to douse the fire at the MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) building in Bandra.

As it was a working day, many persons, mostly employees of the state-run telecom firm, were present inside the building, he said.

As the fire started on the 3rd and 4th floors, panic-stricken people began running out of the building. People who were on upper floors went to the terrace to save themselves, the official said.

Due to strong winds and thick smoke billowing out of the building, fire brigade personnel faced difficulties in dousing the flames, he said, some nearby buildings were also affected.

People trapped on the terrace were seen screaming and frantically seeking help as they used handkerchiefs to avoid inhalation of smoke. The cause of the fire was not yet known.

"About 150 officers and men were involved in the operation, 160 breathing apparatus sets were used and up to 100 people, 84 of them stranded on the terrace, were rescued from different parts of the building. It was one of the biggest and successful firefighting and rescue operations in recent time in India," Mumbai fire brigade chief PS Rahangdale said.

"All those present in the building have been accounted for and as per MTNL authorities, no one is missing, but our search operation and firefighting is on," Rahangdale added.

Meanwhile, Opposition hit out at the local civic body over the MTNL building fire and last week's building collapse in Dongri, where 13 people were killed, alleging corruption in the functioning of the Shiv Sena-ruled corporation.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan alleged "large-scale corruption" in fire and structural audits of buildings in the metropolis and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to own up its "mismanagement".

Chavan said according to reports, the fire audit of the nine-storey structure was done just last year. "If this is true, people need to know why the fire brigade had difficulty in rescuing those trapped," he said.