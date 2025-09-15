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Mumbai Monsoon: Schools shut after heavy rains, waterlogging disrupts daily life in city

Heavy monsoon rains continued to lash Mumbai and several other parts of the country on Sunday, causing waterlogging, claiming lives and prompting authorities to intensify safety measures, including the closure of all schools and colleges.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 12:25 AM IST

Mumbai Monsoon: Schools shut after heavy rains, waterlogging disrupts daily life in city
BMC has announced closure of schools in Mumbai on July 6
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Heavy monsoon rains continued to lash Mumbai and several other parts of the country on Sunday, causing waterlogging, claiming lives and prompting authorities to intensify safety measures, including the closure of all schools and colleges in the financial capital on Monday, July 6. 

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai received more than 265 mm of rainfall and over 227 mm in the suburbs during the last 24 hours (till 6 pm on Sunday). Severe waterlogging was reported in Navi Mumbai's Chirner village, with locals claiming to have killed at least 12 snakes on Saturday. 

Speaking to ANI, a resident said, "...No one has come to check on us yet. We have been in this water for two days now... Yesterday alone, we killed at least 10 to 12 snakes..."  

In Mumbai, a 63-year-old man died after a tree fell on a shop in Kurla amid gusty winds and heavy rainfall, marking yet another rain-related fatality in the city. The deceased, identified as Yunus Kundawala, was rushed to Fauzia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. 

"We will not support the municipal administration in any wrongdoing. An inquiry will be conducted to determine why this was overlooked. For now, we have announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the family, and as Mayor, I--along with the entire BMC--stand in solidarity with them," Tawde said. 

Calling for preventive measures, the mayor said the BMC had ordered a citywide audit of trees, particularly old trees and those located along cement concrete roads, besides an audit of manholes to ensure covers and safety grilles are in place. 

In view of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Orange Alert for Mumbai on Monday, forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared a holiday on July 6 for all government, private and BMC-run schools and colleges in the city.T 

he civic body said the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students. However, government and private offices will function as usual. The BMC also appealed to citizens to step out only if absolutely necessary.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

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