Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Intense rainfall delays flights, local trains; Central, western and harbour lines affected

Railway officials said Central Railway services were hit the hardest. Trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan were delayed by about 25 to 30 minutes.

For the second day, heavy downpours disrupted Mumbai’s local train operations on Saturday. Services on the Central, Western and Harbour routes were running behind schedule, causing problems for thousands during rush hour.

Railway officials said Central Railway services were hit the hardest. Trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan were delayed by about 25 to 30 minutes. The Kalyan to CSMT services also faced delays of around 30 minutes because of the weather.

Central, western and harbour lines affected

On the Western Railway route, Virar–Churchgate locals were running 25 to 30 minutes late. The delay impacted office commuters and passengers across the western suburbs.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging in Vasai area of Mumbai following heavy rainfall.



IMD has issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall (Red Alert) for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. In view of this and keeping the safety of students in mind, all schools and colleges… pic.twitter.com/5tO8hRwkSi — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026

Harbour Line trains were also affected, running about 15 minutes behind schedule. This added to the problems for commuters as rain continued across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Mumbai has been seeing moderate to heavy showers due to an active monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has kept a Red Alert in place for the city and nearby districts.

Filght sevice affected

Following heavy rainfall that disrupted life in Mumbai and nearby regions, IndiGo and Air India have put out travel advisories amid flight delays and disruptions.

The airlines stated they are actively tracking weather updates and requested travelers to check their flight timings prior to heading to the airport.

Heavy rains causes waterlogging

Waterlogging, poor visibility and slower train operations due to rain-related safety measures have all led to delays across Mumbai’s suburban network. Despite the problems, railway officials said trains are still running and asked passengers to check official updates before heading out.

After IMD issued a Red Alert, BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide took stock of the situation from the Disaster Management Control Room. Authorities are tracking the city with about 10,000 CCTV cameras, while nearly 10,000 municipal staff and all 26 ward offices remain on alert.

Due to the Red Alert for heavy rain, Mumbai’s schools and colleges will stay shut for the afternoon session on July 4. The BMC said the call was made to ensure student safety and urged people to avoid non-essential travel amid the ongoing downpour.