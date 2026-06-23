Mumbai monsoon countdown begins as IMD predicts rain in next 48-hour after delay

IMD has confirmed the monsoon has now entered additional regions of Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar, with further gradual progress expected over the next 48 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted Mumbai could finally get the southwest monsoon within the next 48 hours, bringing relief after a slow and patchy start to the rainy season. According to the IMD, conditions are now favourable for the monsoon to move further into Maharashtra, including Mumbai, after a lull last week. Officials noted that Monday's rain in the city was pre-monsoon showers, not monsoon rainfall.

The southwest monsoon had weakened over the past week, delaying its progress in many parts of India. But recent updates show the system is regaining strength, especially along the western coast.

IMD has confirmed the monsoon has now entered additional regions of Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar, with further gradual progress expected over the next 48 hours.

Monsson delay explained: Why it's lagging?

Even with this revival, meteorologists say the monsoon's progress is still slower than normal. A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, which usually drives heavier rainfall at this stage, has not formed yet. Experts think it may only develop toward late June, which would keep the monsoon's spread across the country limited.

"The revival over western India is encouraging, but it is still too early to call it a full-fledged comeback," weather experts noted, adding that stronger monsoon activity is likely only in the final days of the month.

Because the Bay of Bengal system is forming late, the monsoon’s arrival in northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Delhi is also likely to be delayed, with rain now expected only in the first week of July.

While monsoon activity is starting to pick up, India’s overall rainfall shortfall is still large. The country has seen just 60.6 mm of rain so far this season, well below the normal 106 mm for this time. That puts the national deficit at 43%.

Central India is the hardest hit with a 67% deficit. The eastern and northeastern regions are 40% below normal. Southern India has a 28% shortfall, and northwest India is 15% below average.

Mumbai eyes clouds as monsson fights for comeback

Mumbai usually gets the monsoon around June 11, but this year it’s late because of weak weather systems over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, plus the impact of El Niño.

For now, the next 48 hours are crucial. If the monsoon keeps its current pace, Mumbai could finally see its official onset, ending the long wait and easing the humid pre-monsoon conditions.