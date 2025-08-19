Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Mumbai Monorail stalls between Mysore colony, Bhakti park amid heavy rainfall, passengers stuck for an hour

Our operations and maintenance teams are already on-site and working to resolve it quickly, MMRDA said

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 08:22 PM IST

Mumbai Monorail stalls between Mysore colony, Bhakti park amid heavy rainfall, passengers stuck for an hour

A Monorail train came to a halt between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations in Mumbai amid heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening. Fire brigade and other agencies are still carrying out a rescue operation using cranes. The train, which runs on an elevated track, was stuck for at least one hour, officials said. The train suffered "a minor power supply issue", Mumbai Monorail said in a release.

"One Monorail train near Mysore Colony station has experienced a minor power supply issue. Our operations and maintenance teams are already on-site and working to resolve it quickly," Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said.

"For now, services between Wadala and Chembur are running smoothly on a single line. We sincerely thank you for your patience and assure you that your safety remains our top priority. Three snorkel vehicles of the Mumbai fire brigade have been deployed at the spot and the passengers will be rescued by cutting the window glass," officials said.

CM reacts to the incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Due to some technical reason, a monorail is stuck between Chembur and Bhakti Park. MMRDA, the fire brigade, and the municipal corporation, all agencies have reached the spot. The highest priority is being given to the safety of all passengers. Therefore, no one should worry or panic. All passengers will be safely evacuated. I request everyone to remain patient. I am in contact with the MMRDA Commissioner, the Municipal Commissioner, the police, and all relevant agencies. An inquiry will also be conducted into why this incident occurred."

Rains batter Mumbai

Mumbai has been battered by rain for the last two days, throwing normal life in the metropolis out of gear. More than 1,100 people were moved to safer locations in Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar after torrential rains disrupted normal life and inundated parts of the two adjoining districts on Tuesday, officials said. Rains continued to pound the two districts, which are part of the Mumbai metropolitan region, flooding houses, triggering wall collapses and cutting off villages, they said.

