Mumbai Metro to be linked with malls, housing societies on Line 2A, Line 7 Dahisar-DN Nagar-Andheri East

The new Mumbai Metro lines -- Line 2A Dahisar to DN Nagar, Line 7 Dahisar E to Andheri E -- will become a playground for an interesting experiment. The MMRDA is planning to connect stations on these lines with private property like malls, housing societies and offices via skywalks and foot overbridge.

This is being done to provide the much-needed last mile connectivity for the Mumbai Metro's latest lines. As of now, the Mumbai Metro is planning to bring in this experiment at Oberoi Mall and Nesco.

These metro stations -- to begin with -- will be linked popular public hubs with skywalks which can have travelators. The idea behind this is to make sure the masses don't have to walk from these metro stations to these hubs or are forced to take public transport. The Mumbai Metro is exploring make skywalks from stations to massive society complexes, residential societies and malls. NESCO is in Goregaon.

The Metro Lines have a station every half-kilometer. The 2A Line has 17 stations whereas the Red Line has 14.

The lines were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week. The lines 2A and 7 pass through the Link Road and Western Express Highway.

NESCO will be linked with the Goregaon Metro Station. The Oberoi Mall will be linked with Aarey colony metro station.



The construction has been approved and construction will begin soon.

Other skywalks will be made in a phased manner.