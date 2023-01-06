Mumbai metro lines 2A and 7 to be operational soon, commuters to switch trains at Dahisar

The Metropolitan Region Development Authority reports that the two new Mumbai Metro lines 2A (Dahisar to Andheri West DN Nagar) and 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) are expected to be completely operational in January 2023, months after the initial phase of construction on both lines was signed off (MMRDA).

On the 35-km section of Mumbai Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Line 7, commuters will need to switch trains in order to travel between the two lines (Dahisar E to Andheri E).

Explaining the rationale behind not running common trains on the entire 35-km stretch of both Metro lines, an official said, “Metro Line 2A and 7 will run parallel to the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Link Road in the suburbs. So running common Metro trains on both lines won’t serve any purpose as commuters won’t take a Metro for going from east to west or vice versa.”

The 20-kilometre length between Dhanukarwadi (Kamran Nagar) and Aarey Colony in the western suburbs of Mumbai was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in April of last year.

According to the Maharashtra Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), in charge of the operation and maintenance of the metro rail, the 20-km route, which consists of 18 stations, currently serves 30,000 passengers on average each day.

When the entire 35-km elevated corridor and 30 stations along these metro lines are operational, up to 3 lakh people per day will be able to travel. The Indian Express reported that by 2031, these metro lines should be able to handle more than 11 lakh passengers each day.

The trains will have six coaches, each of which can accommodate 380 passengers, and run seven minutes apart. The new Metro carriages were produced by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).

These new metro lines will link the existing Metro One which runs between Ghatkopar and Versova at DN Nagar and Western Express Highway (WEH) stations.

Mumbai Metro Line 2A

From Dahisar to D N Nagar, Metro Line 2A is an 18.6-kilometre elevated line with 17 stations. It would connect to the existing Metro Lines 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale) & 7 (Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E)) and Metro Line 6 as well as Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova) (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli).

Mumbai Metro Line 7

Metro Line 7 is a 16.5 km elevated line with 13 stations that runs from Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E). The existing Western Express Highway, Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova), Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to D N Nagar), and Metro Line 6 will all be connected by it (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli).