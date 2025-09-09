Mumbai: Metro Line 11 gets government approval; check route, completion, other details

Mumbai will get another Metro line soon, as the Maharashtra government on September 3 sanctioned its Line 11, to connect Wadala to South Mumbai or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Gateway of India.

Mumbai Metro line 11 is expected to be completed by 2030.

What is the route of Mumbai Metro Line 11?

The Mumbai Metro's Line 11 extends to roughly 16 km, starting from Anik Bus Depot (Wadala), passing through CSMT to SPM Circle near the Gateway of India. Its stations are:

Anik Bus Depot (Wadala Depot)

CGS Colony

Ganesh Nagar

BPT Hospital

Sewri

Hay Bunder

Coal Bunder

Reay Road

Byculla

Nagpada Junction

Bhendi Bazaar

Crawford Market

CSMT Metro (interchange with Metro Line 3/Aqua Line)

Horniman Circle (Fort)

SPM Circle

When will Metro Line 11 start operation?

The Mumbai Metro Line 11 project has been transferred from MMRDA to MMRCL.

Currently, the project is going through its initial or base steps, like securing finances, completing detailed design, appointing consultants, and tendering for civil works.

The Metro is expected to start construction of Line 11 in 2027, and the project is expected to be completed by 2030.

Which metro line and stations will Line 11 link with?

Line 4- Wadala- Kasarvadavli- at Bhakti Park (Wadala)

Line 3 (Aqua Line) at CSMT

The Metro line may connect Dharavi through Line 3, where two new stations would come up, including Sion. This initiative would turn Dharavi into a major hub of transportation with services like metro, suburban rail, and buses. Line 11 will also be linked to Monorail and major suburban railway stations like Byculla, along with CSMT, becoming a crucial route with major interchange stations in the city’s public transport network.

How will Metro Line 11 prove crucial for Mumbai?

The Metro Line 11 route will prove to be a crucial one, as it will connect with the Green Line and pass through important employment and heritage hubs, including Wadala, Fort, and Colaba, thereby boosting South Mumbai and the surrounding areas. Its integration with Dharavi stations aims to become an influential network for commuting professionals and residents alike.

Summary:

The Maharashtra Govt has given the nod for Mumbai Metro Line 11, which is expected to be completed by 2030. Running along the crucial route, it will contain many interchanging stations and will connect to Dharavi.

FAQs

Q1. What is the route of Mumbai Metro Line 11?

It will start from Anik Bus Depot (Wadala Depot) till SPM Circle including major stations like Wadala, Byculla, CSMT and more.

Q2. Which major interchange stations will it connect?

Line 4- Wadala- Kasarvadavli- at Bhakti Park (Wadala)

Line 3 (Aqua Line) at CSMT