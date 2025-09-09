Mumbai: Metro Line 11 gets government approval; check route, completion, other details

Karisma Kapoor's kids move Delhi High Court for their share in late father Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate; accuse stepmom Priya Kapur of..
INDIA
Mumbai will get another Metro line soon, as the Maharashtra government on September 3 sanctioned its Line 11, to connect Wadala to South Mumbai or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Gateway of India.
The Mumbai Metro's Line 11 extends to roughly 16 km, starting from Anik Bus Depot (Wadala), passing through CSMT to SPM Circle near the Gateway of India. Its stations are:
Anik Bus Depot (Wadala Depot)
CGS Colony
Ganesh Nagar
BPT Hospital
Sewri
Hay Bunder
Coal Bunder
Reay Road
Byculla
Nagpada Junction
Bhendi Bazaar
Crawford Market
CSMT Metro (interchange with Metro Line 3/Aqua Line)
Horniman Circle (Fort)
SPM Circle
The Mumbai Metro Line 11 project has been transferred from MMRDA to MMRCL.
Currently, the project is going through its initial or base steps, like securing finances, completing detailed design, appointing consultants, and tendering for civil works.
The Metro is expected to start construction of Line 11 in 2027, and the project is expected to be completed by 2030.
Line 4- Wadala- Kasarvadavli- at Bhakti Park (Wadala)
Line 3 (Aqua Line) at CSMT
The Metro line may connect Dharavi through Line 3, where two new stations would come up, including Sion. This initiative would turn Dharavi into a major hub of transportation with services like metro, suburban rail, and buses. Line 11 will also be linked to Monorail and major suburban railway stations like Byculla, along with CSMT, becoming a crucial route with major interchange stations in the city’s public transport network.
ALSO READ: Delhi to Meerut in 30 minutes? Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to soon make it reality, check key details
The Metro Line 11 route will prove to be a crucial one, as it will connect with the Green Line and pass through important employment and heritage hubs, including Wadala, Fort, and Colaba, thereby boosting South Mumbai and the surrounding areas. Its integration with Dharavi stations aims to become an influential network for commuting professionals and residents alike.
Summary:
The Maharashtra Govt has given the nod for Mumbai Metro Line 11, which is expected to be completed by 2030. Running along the crucial route, it will contain many interchanging stations and will connect to Dharavi.
FAQs
Q1. What is the route of Mumbai Metro Line 11?
It will start from Anik Bus Depot (Wadala Depot) till SPM Circle including major stations like Wadala, Byculla, CSMT and more.
Q2. Which major interchange stations will it connect?
Line 4- Wadala- Kasarvadavli- at Bhakti Park (Wadala)
Line 3 (Aqua Line) at CSMT