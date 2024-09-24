Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: First phase of Mumbai's underground metro likely to be inaugurated in...; check speed, fare

The first phase includes a 12.5 km stretch between Aarey Colony and BKC, which is a part of the 33.5 km Colaba-Seepz-Aarey Metro Line 3.

The much-awaited first phase of Mumbai's first underground Metro will be commissioned soon, subject to safety clearance, Ashwini Bhide, managing director for Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said on Tuesday. The first phase is also the 'Aqua Line' and lies between Aarey Colony and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). This 12.5 km stretch is part of the 33.5 km Colaba-Seepz-Aarey Metro Line 3.

According to official sources, the first phase or the 12.5 km Aarey Colony to BKC route is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first week of October 2024. Bhide said almost 93 per cent of the work on the corridor is complete, and the entire line between Colaba and Aarey is likely to be commissioned by March or May 2025.

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 stations, timings, fares, speed and more

The Aarey-BKC stretch has 10 stations, providing connectivity to both Terminal 1 and 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro Line 1 at Marol Naka station.

The official said they have planned 96 daily services between Aarey and BKC, with eight trains in their fleet from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm, except on Sunday when the first service will be at 8.30 am.

She said the minimum fare on the line will be Rs 10, the maximum will be Rs 50, and the maximum fare will be Rs 70 when the entire Colaba-SEEPZ-Aarey corridor is commissioned. The designed speed of eight coach Metro trains on the line is 85 kmph, while the average running speed will be 35 kmph.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Meet man, who played key role in building Rs 385000 crore company, now set to head Rs 45992 crore bank as...