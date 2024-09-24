Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sebi asks individual investors to use only UPI for up to Rs 5 lakh to...

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: First phase of Mumbai's underground metro likely to be inaugurated in...; check speed, fare

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance consumer products to challenge rivals with aggressive pricing strategy ahead of festivals

New airline from Uttar Pradesh gets govt approval, set to compete with IndiGo, Air India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sebi asks individual investors to use only UPI for up to Rs 5 lakh to...

Sebi asks individual investors to use only UPI for up to Rs 5 lakh to...

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's exceptional educational qualifications

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's exceptional educational qualifications

Impressive educational qualifications of Nayanthara

Impressive educational qualifications of Nayanthara

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 5 star players likely to be released

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 5 star players likely to be released

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

'Thunder Thighs': Meet Bollywood actress who said no to Phool Aur Kaante and Prem Qaidi, became superstar after...

'Thunder Thighs': Meet Bollywood actress who said no to Phool Aur Kaante and Prem Qaidi, became superstar after...

MAMI film festival to kickstart with over 110 films in 50 languages, it’ll begin in Mumbai on…

MAMI film festival to kickstart with over 110 films in 50 languages, it’ll begin in Mumbai on…

HomeIndia

India

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: First phase of Mumbai's underground metro likely to be inaugurated in...; check speed, fare

The first phase includes a 12.5 km stretch between Aarey Colony and BKC, which is a part of the 33.5 km Colaba-Seepz-Aarey Metro Line 3.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 07:05 PM IST

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: First phase of Mumbai's underground metro likely to be inaugurated in...; check speed, fare
Photo: alstom
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The much-awaited first phase of Mumbai's first underground Metro will be commissioned soon, subject to safety clearance, Ashwini Bhide, managing director for Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said on Tuesday. The first phase is also the 'Aqua Line' and lies between Aarey Colony and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). This 12.5 km stretch is part of the 33.5 km Colaba-Seepz-Aarey Metro Line 3.

According to official sources, the first phase or the 12.5 km Aarey Colony to BKC route is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first week of October 2024. Bhide said almost 93 per cent of the work on the corridor is complete, and the entire line between Colaba and Aarey is likely to be commissioned by March or May 2025.

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 stations, timings, fares, speed and more

The Aarey-BKC stretch has 10 stations, providing connectivity to both Terminal 1 and 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro Line 1 at Marol Naka station.

The official said they have planned 96 daily services between Aarey and BKC, with eight trains in their fleet from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm, except on Sunday when the first service will be at 8.30 am.

She said the minimum fare on the line will be Rs 10, the maximum will be Rs 50, and the maximum fare will be Rs 70 when the entire Colaba-SEEPZ-Aarey corridor is commissioned. The designed speed of eight coach Metro trains on the line is 85 kmph, while the average running speed will be 35 kmph.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Meet man, who played key role in building Rs 385000 crore company, now set to head Rs 45992 crore bank as...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Zeenat Aman recalls being 'high as a kite' after filming Dum Maaro Dum song: 'I was in no state to...'

Zeenat Aman recalls being 'high as a kite' after filming Dum Maaro Dum song: 'I was in no state to...'

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: First phase of Mumbai's underground metro likely to be inaugurated in...; check speed, fare

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: First phase of Mumbai's underground metro likely to be inaugurated in...; check speed, fare

Balancing Studies and Investments: How College Students Can Safely Venture into Forex Trading

Balancing Studies and Investments: How College Students Can Safely Venture into Forex Trading

This actress was linked to Mahesh Bhatt, Kabir Bedi, Danny Denzongpa, still never found love, died tragically after...

This actress was linked to Mahesh Bhatt, Kabir Bedi, Danny Denzongpa, still never found love, died tragically after...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

10 stunning pics that prove Neha Sharma's Instagram game is on point

10 stunning pics that prove Neha Sharma's Instagram game is on point

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement