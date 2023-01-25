Mumbai Metro: All you need to know about Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Orange Line 5

Mumbai Metro news: Phase 1 of the Thane-Kalyan Line will be elevated.

The authorities have launched the construction of the final segment of the bridge on the Kasheli Creek. It will be part of the bridge's Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan line. The bridge is 15 metres above water and comprises 13 piers. The work on the bridge started in May 2021. It is part of a 12.811 km segment of the Mumbai Metro line.

Orange Line 5 connects Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan. The corridor is 24.9 kilometers long and has 17 stations. The total cost of the project is Rs 8416 crores.

Phase 1 of the Thane-Kalyan Line will be elevated. Phase 2 is still being planned.

Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan are eastern suburbs of Mumbai and are residential hotspots.

List of stations on the Thane-Kalyan line: Kapurbawdi, Balkum Naka, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjur Phata, Dhamankar Naka, Bhiwandi, Gopal Nagar, Temghar, Rajnouli Village, Govegaon MIDC, Kongaon, Durgadi Fort, Sahajanand Chowk, Kalyan Railway Station.

The line was approved by the MMRDA in 2016. A year later, the Maharashtra Cabinet also gave a nod.

Some part of the line is expected to be underground in order to prevent demolition of some structures. The line will provide connectivity to the Metro Line 4 that connects Wadala to Kasarvadavli.

It will join the proposed Metro Line 12 between Kalyan to Taloja.

It will also provide connectivity to the already existing Central Railway.

It will provide rail based access to the commercial, Govt. bodies and geographical landmarks in Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalayan.

The metro line will curtail the travel time between these stations by 50-75 percent.