Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Mumbai Metro: Aarey-Bandra Kurla Complex line to be started in 2023; details of Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor

This will be the first phase of the Metro Line 3 in Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 10:46 PM IST

Mumbai Metro: Aarey-Bandra Kurla Complex line to be started in 2023; details of Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor
Mumbai Metro's Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 to be opened this year (File)

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, the company that manages Mumbai's metro service, has said that it will roll out a new line in 2023 that will join the Aarey Colony with the Bandra Kurla Complex or BKC. It will be part of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor.

In a statement, the company said it has received eight coaches of the metro train that were manufactured in the Alstom Plant in Andhra Pradesh. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited will conduct tests of the train at a five-km-long stretch of the Sariput Nagar and Sahar line. 

This will be the first phase of the Metro Line 3 in Mumbai. 

The train has undergone dynamic and static tests. It was subjected to trial runs of more than 1500 kilometers. 

The company completed the tunnelling process on November 30. 

The company used 17 tunnel machines and 1700 workmen to complete the tunnelling process. 

Nearly 50 percent of the track-laying work has been completed. 

The company has also constructed many stations. They have already installed 105 escalators, 10 platform doors and 12 display systems. 

The line will be operational in the first half of 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan charged a bomb for actioner, check out Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's fees
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher-starrer Uunchai completes 50 days in theatres, a rarity since OTT boom
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.