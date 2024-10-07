Mumbai Metro-3 opens today: Check timings, fares of city’s first underground metro

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This Indian company eyes role in NASA’s successor to International Space Station, it's not of Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani

iPhone 16 available in just Rs 27,000? Here's how you can grab this deal

GATE 2025: Registration ends today, apply with late fee at...

This woman helped her husband earn Rs 50000000 per day, today he is CEO of America's IT corporation, he is...

PM Kisan Yojana 18th installment money not credited? Here's what you can do now

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This Indian company eyes role in NASA’s successor to International Space Station, it's not of Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani

This Indian company eyes role in NASA’s successor to International Space Station, it's not of Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani

Navratri 2024 Day 5: Who is Maa Skandamata? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

Navratri 2024 Day 5: Who is Maa Skandamata? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

World's smallest Rubik's Cube weighs just 0.33 grams, but will cost you a whopping Rs…

World's smallest Rubik's Cube weighs just 0.33 grams, but will cost you a whopping Rs…

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Malayalam movies

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Malayalam movies

8 local dishes to try in Manipur

8 local dishes to try in Manipur

Why avocado is considered a superfood?

Why avocado is considered a superfood?

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

HomeIndia

India

Mumbai Metro-3 opens today: Check timings, fares of city’s first underground metro

The Aqua Line spans 33.5 km and has 10 stations, set to open to the public on Monday (October 7), according to an official statement from Mumbai Metro-3.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 06:34 AM IST

Mumbai Metro-3 opens today: Check timings, fares of city’s first underground metro
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Metro-3 or the Aqua Line on Saturday, which will connect Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey Colony JVLR. The Aqua Line spans 33.5 km and has 10 stations, set to open to the public today (October 7), according to an official statement from Mumbai Metro-3.

10 stations between BKC and Aarey

  1. BKC
  2. Bandra Colony
  3. Santacruz
  4. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) T1
  5. Sahar Road
  6. CSMIA T 2
  7. Marol Naka
  8. Andheri
  9. SEEPZ
  10. Aarey Colony JVLR

Metro timings and fares

Today, the Aqua line services will start at 11 am from both Aarey JVLR station and Bandra-Kurla Complex while the last train will depart at 10.30 pm.

Full-fledged operations of the Mumbai Metro-3 will commence on October 8, 2024, running daily from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM (Monday to Saturday) and from 8:30 AM to 10:30 PM on Sundays.

The Aqua Line is expected to operate with a frequency of 6.5 minutes during rush hours and a standard frequency of 15-20 minutes at other times. The minimum fare will be Rs 10, while the maximum fare is set at Rs 50.

Additionally, the Mumbai Metro-3 app has been launched, allowing users to book tickets, apart from the physical counters at the stations.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistan announce playing XI for first Test against England, star player returns

Pakistan announce playing XI for first Test against England, star player returns

Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to rainy morning, IMD warns of extremely heavy rains in...

Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to rainy morning, IMD warns of extremely heavy rains in...

BIG news for residents of Bihar, Vande Bharat trains to run between Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Patna from...

BIG news for residents of Bihar, Vande Bharat trains to run between Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Patna from...

New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper train to launch soon: Check timings, stoppages, ticket price, top speed to be…

New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper train to launch soon: Check timings, stoppages, ticket price, top speed to be…

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh calls his ‘Lover’ from Pakistan on stage during London concert, video goes viral

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh calls his ‘Lover’ from Pakistan on stage during London concert, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement