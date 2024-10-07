Mumbai Metro-3 opens today: Check timings, fares of city’s first underground metro

The Aqua Line spans 33.5 km and has 10 stations, set to open to the public on Monday (October 7), according to an official statement from Mumbai Metro-3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Metro-3 or the Aqua Line on Saturday, which will connect Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey Colony JVLR. The Aqua Line spans 33.5 km and has 10 stations, set to open to the public today (October 7), according to an official statement from Mumbai Metro-3.

10 stations between BKC and Aarey

BKC Bandra Colony Santacruz Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) T1 Sahar Road CSMIA T 2 Marol Naka Andheri SEEPZ Aarey Colony JVLR

Metro timings and fares

Today, the Aqua line services will start at 11 am from both Aarey JVLR station and Bandra-Kurla Complex while the last train will depart at 10.30 pm.

Full-fledged operations of the Mumbai Metro-3 will commence on October 8, 2024, running daily from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM (Monday to Saturday) and from 8:30 AM to 10:30 PM on Sundays.

The Aqua Line is expected to operate with a frequency of 6.5 minutes during rush hours and a standard frequency of 15-20 minutes at other times. The minimum fare will be Rs 10, while the maximum fare is set at Rs 50.

Additionally, the Mumbai Metro-3 app has been launched, allowing users to book tickets, apart from the physical counters at the stations.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.