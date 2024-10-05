Mumbai Metro 3 launch today: Check timings, fares and daily schedule for Aarey to BKC Aqua Line

Mumbai is launching its first underground metro Aqua Line 3 connecting Aarey to BKC improving city transport.

Mumbai is all set to launch its first underground metro service with the opening of Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line. This new development will connect the Aarey-Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) area with the bustling Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The final safety clearance for the line was granted by the chief commissioner of Metro rail safety on Thursday, clearing the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the service today, Saturday October 5.

SK Gupta, Director of Projects for the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), confirmed that the safety clearance was issued late on Thursday. The first phase of the Aqua Line spans 12.44 kilometres and includes 10 stations. PM Modi is expected to take the first ride on the newly opened line during the inauguration.

Initially, nine trains will run on this route, offering 96 trips each day. Trains will run every seven minutes and 30 seconds, with plans to reduce the interval to six minutes and 40 seconds as the service stabilizes. Weekday operations will begin at 6:30 am and end at 10:30 pm, while on weekends, services will start at 8:30 am. Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of MMRC, mentioned that 48 train captains, including 10 women, will manage the metro operations.

Tickets will be available via a mobile app and at physical counters, with fares ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 50. By the end of October, the National Common Mobility Card will be available for use across Mumbai's Metro lines. Developed at a cost of Rs 37,275.82 crore, the Aqua Line is expected to be fully operational by June 2025, with an extension to Worli planned by February 2025. This project marks a major step in improving Mumbai's public transportation system.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

