Mumbai Metro 3 inauguration today: Aarey to Cuffe Parade service from October 9; know key entry-exit points, timings, ticket prices

The Mumbai Metro Line 3, spanning 33.5 km from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR with 27 stations, will cater to 13 lakh passengers daily. The final Phase 2B of the project will provide seamless connectivity to South Mumbai's heritage and cultural districts.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 09:28 AM IST

Mumbai Metro 3 inauguration today: Aarey to Cuffe Parade service from October 9; know key entry-exit points, timings, ticket prices
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade on Wednesday. Constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 12,200 crore, the Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) marks a major milestone in the city's urban transport transformation. 

Mumbai Metro-3: Aarey to Cuff Parade

As Mumbai's first and only fully underground metro line, this project is set to redefine commuting across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), offering a faster, more efficient, and modern transit solution for millions of residents. The Mumbai Metro Line 3, spanning 33.5 km from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR with 27 stations, will cater to 13 lakh passengers daily. The final Phase 2B of the project will provide seamless connectivity to South Mumbai's heritage and cultural districts such as Fort, Kala Ghoda, and Marine Drive, along with direct access to key administrative and financial hubs including the Bombay High Court, Mantralaya, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and Nariman Point.

Mumbai Metro 3: Aarey to Cuff Parade entry-exit points

From 9 October, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will operate the full stretch from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade, a seamless north-south underground service for commuters across the city and suburbs. The 11 stations in the last phase are as follows: Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CSMT, Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Grant Road, Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi and Science Museum. Here are the entry or exit points from Cuff Parade:-

  •     World Trade Centre
  •     GD Somani Memorial School
  •     Dhobhi Ghat – Dr Ambedkar Nagar
  •     St Francis Xavier’s Chapel
  •     President Hotel
  •     Hotel Ozone Inn

 Fares and timings

The service timings have been set to suit early morning and late-evening travellers alike. The first trains will leave both terminal ends (Aarey JVLR & Cuffe Parade) at 5:55 am, giving commuters an earlier start than before. The last service departs at 10:30 pm and completes its journey at the terminal stations by 11:25 pm.  The fares have also been kept from a minimum of Rs 10 to a maximum of Rs 70, which will make the journey economical.

 

