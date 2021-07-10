Mumbai Central and Western Railway mega block on Sunday, services likely to disrupt - details inside

Central and Western railway in Mumbai has planned a jumbo block for five hours on Sunday (July 11) between 10:35 am to 3:35 pm on the Up and Dn Harbour lines between Mahim and Andheri railways stations for maintenance of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment.

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway, said in a statement that during the block, all Goregaon trains and Harbour services towards Central Railway and some of the Churchgate – Goregaon slow services will remain cancelled.

Thane - Kalyan Up and Dn slow lines from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm

Dn Slow/Semi fast services leaving Mulund from 10.43 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations, halting at Thane, Diva, Dombivali stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up Slow/ Semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.37 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund stations, halting at Dombivali, Diva, Thane stations and further will be re-diverted on Up Slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

All Up and Dn slow services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will arrive/depart 10 minutes behind schedule.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Chunabhatti/ Bandra Dn Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm & Chunabhaati/ Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 09.02 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.10 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

Though, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel via the Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period. “These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety," CR said in a release.