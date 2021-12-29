Mumbai may witness 2000 daily cases: Aaditya Thackeray warns as COVID-19 cases surge in Maharashtra

Mumbai has recently witnessed a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, after which a wave of concern has engulfed the authorities and the residents. Amid the current COVID-19 situation, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has issued a warning.

In an official statement, Aaditya Thackeray has warned that the daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai are likely to cross 2000 soon, with the rise in the number of infections recorded in the past week. This statement was issued after Thackeray met with local authorities regarding the same.

The Maharashtra minister said that the civic bodies are ready to combat the COVID-19 surge and the basic facilities have been prepared accordingly. He further added that the focus of the government is on the vaccination of adults and children.

While speaking to reporters, Aaditya Thackeray said, “Last week, we were reporting 150 cases per day. Now, we are reporting around 2,000 cases every day. Mumbai may cross 2,000 per day cases today.”

Posting a tweet regarding the same, the minister said, “Seeing the surge of covid cases in Mumbai, we held a meeting at the BMC to review the situation, preparation, as well as to plan for the proposed vaccination for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January.”

Thackeray also added, “In the next 48 hours, BMC will be connecting with all educational institutions in the city to plan an organised vaccination drive for all those from 15 to 18 years of age.” He also said that COVID-19 appropriate behavior for New Year celebrations was also discussed at the meeting.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also talked about the COVID-19 surge in the state, calling it an “alarming situation”. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has doubled in the past few days, prompting the authorities to impose fresh curbs.

The Maharashtra government has also issued a fresh set of guidelines for the New Year celebrations in the states. Large gatherings and bursting fireworks has been prohibited in the state, and senior citizens and children below the age of 10 have been advised to stay home.