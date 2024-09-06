Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at Times Tower in Lower Parel; no casualties reported

A fire broke out at Times Tower building in Mumbai's Lower Parel West on Friday morning. According to the officials, no casualties have been reported yet in the blaze that began at 6.47 am. Fire tenders rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident.

According to the officials, fire fighters used chisel hammer to break the locks of the doors of the second floor offices up to the 14th floor.

A fire officer on the spot said "Fire is completely under control now. We are checking injuries in the incident. We faced problems due to the smoke and ventilation but our officers went inside wearing brrathing appratus"

He also said "We are investigating the fire audit."

Speaking to the media persons on the incident, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande said, "Fire broke out in the Kamala Mills Compound for the 3rd time in five years. There is no fire audit of the building."

He accused that the public representatives of the area of being involved in supporting the illegal constructions.

"Illegal construction in the Kamala Mills Compound is increasing day by day. The local MLAs are supporting the illegal construction. Action should be taken against those responsible. Why are the public representatives supporting illegal construction?," he said.

Ambulances and police are also engaged in the firefighting operation. Further investigations are underway. More details awaited.

