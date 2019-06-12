Headlines

Mumbai man who triggered hijack scare on Jet plane gets a life term

On October 30, 2017, Salla had left a note on a Delhi-to- Mumbai Jet Airways flight saying there were hijackers and explosives onboard.

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 12, 2019, 05:35 AM IST

Mumbai-based jewellery trader Birju Salla became the first man to be convicted under the amended anti-hijacking law, with a special NIA court in Ahmedabad awarding him life imprisonment and fining him Rs 5 crore on Tuesday for sparking a hijack scare in 2017.

On October 30, 2017, Salla had left a note on a Delhi-to- Mumbai Jet Airways flight saying there were hijackers and explosives onboard.

The note, written in English and Urdu, was left in a tissue dispenser in the toilet of the plane's business class section, where a stewardess found it. Flight 9W339, carrying over 100 passengers, then made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport.

In his verdict, Judge KM Dave directed that of the total fine, Rs 1 lakh be paid to the pilot and co-pilot each, Rs 50,000 to each of the crew, and Rs 25,000 to each passenger for their ordeal.

The National Investigation Agency's probe found that Salla, the first person to be put on the 'National No Fly List', had typed the note, which ended with 'Allah is Great', on his laptop and used Google to translate it to Urdu.

He confessed he had done it in the hope that the threat would lead to the airline's Delhi operations being closed, leading one of the airhostesses with the airline whom he was obsessed with, to return to Mumbai and seek his help.

She had allegedly spurned his earlier advances.

