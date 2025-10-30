FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Mumbai: Man, who took 15-20 children hostage at Powai studio, shot dead in retaliatory firing by police

The man, who allegedly took 15 to 20 children hostage at Mumbai's Powai-based studio, has been shot dead in retaliatory firing by police.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 06:09 PM IST

Mumbai: Man, who took 15-20 children hostage at Powai studio, shot dead in retaliatory firing by police
Mumbai: Man, who took 15-20 children hostage at Powai studio, shot dead in retaliatory firing by police
The man, who allegedly took 15 to 20 children hostage at Mumbai's Powai-based studio, has been shot dead in retaliatory firing by police. The man, identified as Rohit Arya, took around 15-20 children hostage at RA Studio in Mumbai's Powai area. However, the police managed to rescue all the children safely and took the suspect into custody. 

According to media reports, Arya worked as an employee at the studio. For the past four to five days, he had been conducting auditions at the studio premises. On Thursday morning, i.e., October 30, nearly 100 children arrived for auditions. He allowed nearly 80 kids to leave, taking 15-20 hostage. Meanwhile, several kids were seen peeking outside through the glass window of the first floor of the studio.

In a video message posted by the accused, who identified himself as Rohit Arya, he said he had “made a plan” and taken the children hostage to have conversations with certain people. Paraphrasing his remarks, he said he did not have huge financial demands. He claimed his demands were “moral” and “ethical.” He said he wanted to ask questions and receive answers.

The accused added that he did not see himself as a terrorist. Urging authorities "not to trigger him", he also warned that any aggressive move could provoke him. 

 

