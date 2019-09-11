Mumbai: Man held for kidnapping and raping mentally unsound teen

The Sakinaka police have arrested a 42-year-old man in Mumbai for allegedly kidnapping and raping an 18-year-old mentally unstable youth.

The incident came to light after the supervisor of the rickshaw stand approached the police and complained about the act which he allegedly saw. Initially, the case was registered at Powai police station which was later transferred to Sakinaka police as the abduction was done from their jurisdiction.

According to the police, on Tuesday noon, the teen was wandering on the streets at around 3 pm near Asalpha metro station bus stop where he was spotted by Rajbhar, who then approached him, and offered him Rs 10 and took him to Tunga village in Powai. Rajbhar, then, took the victim near an autorickshaw stand and after making him sit inside the vehicle, he allegedly raped the teen. The incident was witnessed by the supervisor of the stand who immediately intervened and alerted the cops.

“Rajbhar is a resident of Andheri and is married with two kids. The incident happened at Tunga village of Powai but since the teen was kidnapped near Asalpha metro station, the case was transferred to Sakinaka,” said Kishor Sawant, senior police inspector of Sakinaka police station.

Rajbhar was arrested on Tuesday evening and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping (section 363) and unnatural offences (section 377). He was produced before a local magistrate court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody for five days, said police.