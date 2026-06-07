Mumbai man dies during live music concert amid crowd rush, police suspect multiple angles

A Mumbai man died at a live music event at NSCI Worli Dome in Mumbai. The 28-year-old man, who was a Mahim resident whose cause of death is not yet known; however, the police have found that he had consumed excessive alcohol.

A Mumbai man died at a live music event at NSCI Worli Dome in Mumbai. The 28-year-old man, who was a Mahim resident whose cause of death is not yet known; however, the police have found that he had consumed excessive alcohol.

As per preliminary information, the police have found a drug-related angle which they are probing as part of the complete investigation. The news of Vrushabh Mahendra Gangurde’s death came while internationally acclaimed German DJ and producer Klangkuenstler played the OUTWORLD Mumbai techno music event.



According to police, a woman also accompanied him to the event which witnessed massive crowd which created conditions of suffocation for both of them.

Seeing the severity of the situation, Mumbai Police have made strict security arrangements at the NSCI Worli Dome after the tragic incident. The police’s action comes after suspicion surrounds Gangurde’s death during a live music concert. The security includes deployment of police personnel and strict surveillance systems, while an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The case has triggered a police investigation to determine the cause of death and whether there was any foul play.

OUTWORLD is Klangkuenstler’s internationally recognised techno concept, which is more popular for its dark futuristic aesthetic, high-intensity industrial techno music, captivating visuals, and underground rave culture. The event was not just any musical concert but was marketed as more than that, involving a complete audio-visual experience, attracting electronic music enthusiasts from across Mumbai and neighboring areas.