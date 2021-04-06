Mumbai: BMC issues guidelines for housing societies amid surge in COVID-19 cases, check details here

In the wake of increasing cases of coronavirus in the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for housing and gated societies in Mumbai.

According to the SOPs issued on Monday, any housing society having more than five active COVID-19 cases will be sealed and treated as a "micro-containment zone" (MCZ).

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned of imposing fines on co-operative housing societies for violating its norms and said police personnel shall be deployed at the entry gate of sealed buildings.

In the SOPs, the civic body warned of slapping a fine of Rs 10,000 on a housing society for violating its norms. Subsequent instances of violation will attract a penalty of Rs 20,000.

According to the SOPs, everyone has to wear a mask while working in society. Everyone in society should make sure that this rule is followed.

Guidelines issued by BMC-

1. Everyone should use sanitisers, masks and gloves while going out.

2. It should be maintained that children, senior citizens are not going out of the house for no reason.

3. Two or more people communicating should be at least six feet apart.

4. Keep a tissue or wear gloves while using the elevator and pressing the elevator buttons in society. Carefully dispose of such pieces of paper immediately after use.

5. Outsiders should not be given direct access to domestic help, milk and newspaper vendors, delivery persons and others.

6. Ensure that temperature check, oxygen test, hand washing/sanitising facilities, etc are available for outsiders, helpers, drivers, garbage collectors, cleaners etc, the SOPs state.

7. It further said vehicles should be disinfected before leaving society.

8. Important contact numbers like local municipal health centres, hospital, departmental control room should be displayed prominently in the society premises.

Mumbai reported 10,030 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the second-highest daily count so far, while 31 patients succumbed to the infection, the most in a day since October-end, the city civic body said.

The new cases took the cumulative tally to 4,72,332, while the death toll jumped to 11,828, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

(With agency inputs)