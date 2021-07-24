Mumbai local trains updates: Good news for daily passengers - Details inside

Mumbaikars need not fret, because according to a report by HT, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is soo going to resume local train operations in the city for the ease of movement in the city. Earlier, the state government had already allowed a few citizens from certain categories to travel in the local trains which includes government employees and essential services employees.

The demand for reopening the local trains have increased in the last few weeks. According to HT, the state government has put in place, a system that issues universal passes to travel through a QR code for keeping better track of people.

Speaking to a national daily, a central government official said, "Employees from state and central government, ports, cargo services, and electricity supply have already been allowed to commute on the trains. “They will be issued QR code-based universal passes to restrict unauthorised commuting. The passes will be made compulsory for travel."

Apart from these mentioned earlier, teachers, media employees and workers from a few more fields are expected to be added to the list of the people allowed to travel in trains soon, according to the official. "The decision over allowing women in non-peak hours is also expected, but the final decision will be taken at a higher level," HT quoted the official as saying.