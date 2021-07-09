Mumbai local train latest news: Newly appointed MoS Railways Raosaheb Danve gives BIG update

Headlines

Donald Trump, former US President, arrested on racketeering and conspiracy charges

Accident or Kremlin’s revenge? Putin’s speech on Prigozhin’s death sparks suspicion over Russia plane crash

What is ‘masterdating’, latest TikTok trend that is next big dating craze?

'No Constitutional fraud in abrogating Article 370': Centre tells Supreme Court

Want to check your NPS account balance from home? Here's how you can do it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

DNA TV Show: Know next step of Chandrayaan-3 mission after Vikram lander’s historic moon landing

This hit Bollywood filmmaker worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer in some of his biggest films, now earns...

9 motivational quotes by Allu Arjun

6 must-watch Malayalam web series

After Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's next space missions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Complete Timeline of Chandrayaan 3 Mission: Key Milestones and Launch-To-Land Journey in 60 seconds

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

This hit Bollywood filmmaker worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer in some of his biggest films, now earns...

Alia Bhatt thanks audience for her Best Actress win at National Awards in Gangubai style, lauds Kriti Sanon: 'Shine on'

HomeIndia

India

Mumbai local train latest news: Newly appointed MoS Railways Raosaheb Danve gives BIG update

While talking to the media, he said that the local trains would resume 'immediately' if the Maharashtra government seeks permission for the same.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 09, 2021, 12:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After taking charge, newly appointed Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Thursday talked about the resumption of local trains in Mumbai. While talking to the media, he said that the local trains would resume 'immediately' if the Maharashtra government seeks permission for the same.

Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Danve said, “The responsibility of starting the local trains has been handed over to the state government. The state government can take a view of the COVID-19 situation in the state and send a proposal to the Centre regarding the resumption of local trains. We will grant permission and start the local trains immediately if so."

Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said earlier that the local trains in Mumbai might get resumed soon. He stated that train services might resume if the state of Maharashtra speeds up its vaccination process, for which the Centre has to supply the vaccines in ample quantity.

Till date, only state government and public administration officials are allowed to commute in the Mumbai local trains. Congress leader Milind Deora had also demanded the government of Maharashtra to allow local train travel for the citizens who are vaccinated, earlier this week.
As a part of the Cabinet reshuffle exercise, Raosaheb Danve took charge as Minister of State (MoS) for Railways yesterday. In Wednesday's reshuffle and expansion of PM Modi's Council of Ministers, a total of 43 political leaders were sworn in as Union ministers, and some have been elevated as cabinet ministers.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman with Rs 6912 crore wealth whose father's net worth is Rs 35,500 crore, husband is PM of this country

How to UnSnooze on Facebook (Someone & Page)

Delhi NCR weather update: No rain in Delhi from Friday as monsoon trough likely to shift, check IMD forecast here

BRICS Summit explained: Which countries are part of BRICS? Is Pakistan also joining the global summit?

CBSE Board Exams to be conducted twice a year, Class 11, 12 students to study 2 languages: Centre

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE