Mumbai local trains news: Maharashtra government takes BIG decision

In a significant decision, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday (Ootober 26) issued a notification allowing all fully vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains. The state government mentioned in its order that fully vaccinated people means even those who are working in non-essential sectors.

“The State Disaster Management Authority declares that the mandatory requirement of being fully vaccinated for travel in local trains and other purposes as specified by the state government is hereby extended to personnel of essential services as well as all government personnel. Also, the universal pass which will be a compulsory requirement for the purpose of travel will henceforth be issued to only those citizens who fall within the above-mentioned definition of a vaccinated person, irrespective of whether they belong to essential services or not”, the government’s notification said.

“Furthermore, with regard to the issue of passes for train travel (local train and passenger trains), any kind of passes(monthly/quarterly/half yearly etc.) are allowed to be issued to the commuters who fall within the above-mentioned definition of ‘vaccinated person”, it added.

It may be recalled that Mumbai local trains were completely shut since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020. Later, as the COVID-19 cases fell, railways decided to start Mumbai local train services for essential service categories as identified by the Maharashtra government and approved by the Ministry of Railways from June 15, 2020.

Earlier, it was said by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope that partially vaccinated people will be allowed to travel in local trains after Diwali. "If the COVID 19 positive cases are under control then the government will relax curbs on the movement of people in local trains, malls, and other public places. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after discussion with the Public Health Department and the Task Force of COVID 19 will take a final decision in this regard," Tope had said.