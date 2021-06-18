Maharashtra Unlock 2021 news: BIG update on operations of Mumbai local trains that daily passengers must know

Mumbai Local Trains Latest News: The Central Railways on Thursday (June 17) started conducting an online survey to get feedback from the passengers on the resumption of local train services on the Mumbai Suburban network.

The Central Railways has listed a set of questions on Twitter - as part of the survey - which will form the basis of change in services. Tweeting a Google Form link, the Central Railways has asked passengers to fill and share their opinion. The questions have been put both in English and Marathi.

After asking them to fill in their personal details, the Central Railways asked them to know if they are the frequent travellers by rail or by road and in which class they travel. Passengers opinion on ticket prices and fares have also been sought.

In the Google sheet, the passengers have an option to select their preferred travel routes. They can select more than one routes from Churchgate – Virar – Churchgate, Virar – Dahanu Road – Virar, Andheri – Virar – Andheri, Churchgate – Dahanu Road – Churchgate, CSMT- Karjat – CSMT, CSMT – Kasara – CSMT, CSMT – Kalyan – CSMT, CSMT – Thane – CSMT, CSMT – Panvel – CSMT, CSMT – Belapur – CSMT and Thane – Panvel – Thane (Trans Harbour).

It is pertinent to note that the Maharashtra government has made it clear for now that the Mumbai local trains will not be opened for the general public soon as the coronavirus cases still exist though showing a downward trend.

Currently, local train services are operational for essential workers and citizens who are travelling for vaccination or hospital purpose. In general, over three million passengers travel by local trains on both the Central and Western Railway on daily basis.

On Monday, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said that Mumbai local trains services for the general public would not be resumed until its corona positivity rate comes under level one.

The statement from the minister comes even as the Maharashtra government has announced a detailed five-level plan to begin the unlock process in the state. Notably, the unlock process in the state is based on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts and cities.