Mumbai Local train to get blackbox for detection of accidents, delays

With lakhs of passengers travelling every day, Mumbai local is rightly called the lifeline of Mumbai. Dangerous accidents also happen during this journey due to a technical fault or accidents. Post-accident investigations often take a long time.

Keeping all these things in view, modern technology will be used in the Central and Western Railway line on the lines of the black box installed in the airplane. Also, an audio-video system will be used which will be installed in the cabin of the motorman and guard. So far, the railways have installed cameras in the coaches, cameras will now be installed outside the coaches and in front of the train as well.

This technology is to be installed in a total of 226 trains, of which 113 will be on the Western Line and 165 on the Central Line. This audio-video system has so far been installed in 25 Western Line locomotive trains and 3 Central Line trains. The special thing about these cameras will be that they will be able to bear the high-speed winds along with the shaking of the train. To store the data of the camera, it has a 2 TB chip, whose data will be stored for 90 days.

In the Union Budget of 2022 and 2023, the Ministry of Railways has made 2.5 crore sanctions for railways, in which this audio-visual technology is to be installed in trains. This technology is considered important in the sense that it will help in the investigation of accidents with the safety of the passengers and their real cause can be detected sooner if the accident occurs.