Mumbai Local Train news: Heavy rainfall hits services on several routes - Details inside

Headlines

Before Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Vijay Sethupathi was offered this big budget film with Aamir Khan but...

Meet the man who runs Rs 66000 crore group, spent Rs 1527 crore on hotel, his net worth is…

ISRO Aditya-L1 mission: Meet Nigar Shaji, woman scientist who is project director of India's first solar mission

Viral video: Monitor lizard and cobra engage in a deadly fight, watch who wins

'Whoever bowls better to them will be...': Ex-India star on Babar Azam, Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs PAK match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Before Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Vijay Sethupathi was offered this big budget film with Aamir Khan but...

ISRO Aditya-L1 mission: Meet Nigar Shaji, woman scientist who is project director of India's first solar mission

Viral video: Monitor lizard and cobra engage in a deadly fight, watch who wins

India vs Pakistan: Memorable ODI encounters between the arch-rivals

IND vs PAK: Indian cricket matches played before in Pallekele stadium

8 bedtime habits for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Sidharth Shukla fans remember late actor with moving tributes on his second death anniversary: 'Always in our hearts'

Anil Sharma reacts to Ameesha Patel’s ‘will reject Gadar 3’ statement: ‘Unke bolne ya sochne se….’

Kushi box office collection day 1: Vijay, Samantha film takes solid start; earns Rs 25.85 crore worldwide

HomeIndia

India

Mumbai Local Train news: Heavy rainfall hits services on several routes - Details inside

Western Railway has also announced the suspension of suburban services due to waterlogging at several places in Mumbai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2021, 10:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has badly hit the local train services in the city on Sunday (July 18). It is to be noted that the local train services in Mumbai are currently running only for personnel engaged in health and other essential services due to COVOD-19 outbreak.

Western Railway has also announced the suspension of suburban services due to waterlogging at several places. “Currently No local train services are running in both UP and DN direction till further notice due to waterlogging at multiple locations,” divisional railway manager of Western Railway’s Mumbai division tweeted. 

According to Central Railway, tracks at Dadar, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup and other locations are submerged under water and train services on mainline were suspended between CSMT and Thane. “CSMT to Vashi services, including Bandra/Goregaon suburban services, are also not working,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of Central Railway.

The heavy rainfall has also led to the cancellation of many passenger special train services. Many trains have been cancelled, short terminated and rescheduled due to heavy rains.  According to a press release issued by the Central Railway zone, the cancelled trains include 00271 Mumbai-Jalna Special, 01029 Mumbai-Kolhapur special, 01151 Mumbai-Madgaon special.

Incessant rains has badly affected the normal life in Mumbai with the city witnessing severe water logging in many areas. A BMC Official said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai.

Notably, Mumbai received the highest rainfall of the season on July 15-16. While certain areas saw floods, a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area in Mumbai due to a landslide. According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 10 people were killed in the incident on Sunday morning (July 18). As per Mumbai's fire brigade team that also reached the incident site, 16 persons were rescued from the debris of the wall collapse in Chembur. Rescue operations for the people trapped are underway, said NDRF.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

'I used to treat it like an...': Sourav Ganguly sheds light on the magnitude of India vs Pakistan clashes

Sky-high sibling love: IndiGo air hostess ties rakhi to pilot brother in heartwarming viral video

Educational qualification of scientists behind ISRO's solar mission, Aditya L-1

Urvashi Rautela Ventures Into Smart Skincare, Brings International-Grade Ingredients Closer To You With WildGlow

Viral video: Plates and chairs fly as chaotic brawl erupts at Pakistani wedding, watch

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE