Mumbai Local Train news: Heavy rainfall hits services on several routes - Details inside

Western Railway has also announced the suspension of suburban services due to waterlogging at several places in Mumbai.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has badly hit the local train services in the city on Sunday (July 18). It is to be noted that the local train services in Mumbai are currently running only for personnel engaged in health and other essential services due to COVOD-19 outbreak.

Western Railway has also announced the suspension of suburban services due to waterlogging at several places. “Currently No local train services are running in both UP and DN direction till further notice due to waterlogging at multiple locations,” divisional railway manager of Western Railway’s Mumbai division tweeted.

According to Central Railway, tracks at Dadar, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup and other locations are submerged under water and train services on mainline were suspended between CSMT and Thane. “CSMT to Vashi services, including Bandra/Goregaon suburban services, are also not working,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of Central Railway.

The heavy rainfall has also led to the cancellation of many passenger special train services. Many trains have been cancelled, short terminated and rescheduled due to heavy rains. According to a press release issued by the Central Railway zone, the cancelled trains include 00271 Mumbai-Jalna Special, 01029 Mumbai-Kolhapur special, 01151 Mumbai-Madgaon special.

Incessant rains has badly affected the normal life in Mumbai with the city witnessing severe water logging in many areas. A BMC Official said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai.

Notably, Mumbai received the highest rainfall of the season on July 15-16. While certain areas saw floods, a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area in Mumbai due to a landslide. According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 10 people were killed in the incident on Sunday morning (July 18). As per Mumbai's fire brigade team that also reached the incident site, 16 persons were rescued from the debris of the wall collapse in Chembur. Rescue operations for the people trapped are underway, said NDRF.