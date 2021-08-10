Mumbai local train news: QR code-based passes to be issued at 65 stations, fully vaccinated people allowed to travel

The Maharashtra Government has announced that fully vaccinated people can now avail the facility of Mumbai local trains from August 15. In this regard, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday made a big announcement. As per the announcement, quick response or QR code-based passes will be issued to people for the travel in the local trains.

This facility will be available at 65 railway stations in Mumbai. Pednekar urged the locals to cooperate at ticket counters as long queues are likely to be seen. She also urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 norms strictly.

The Maharashtra government and the Railways worked jointly on the five-tier strategy for travel using a card that works using a QR code. The new 'Universal Travel Pass' will enable passengers from Mumbai and adjoining areas to travel in suburban local trains, Mumbai Metro, and monorail.

Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that fully vaccinated people can now travel in local trains starting August 15. However, a gap of 14 days from the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to avail the facility.

Kishori Pednekar said that the arrangements are being made to issue QR code-based passes to passengers at 65 railway stations that come under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) jurisdiction.

Since the services of the local trains were resumed in April 2021, the travel was restricted only to government employees and people employed in the essential services to control the COVID-19 spread. However, now it will reopen for all.