Mumbai Local Train news: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray gives BIG update about resumption of suburban services

Maharashtra has been reporting over 6,000 coronavirus cases for the past few weeks because of which the local train services in Mumbai are yet to be resumed for the general public. Now, amid the rising calls of resumption, the Maharashtra BJP, on Friday, has decided to oppose the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government regarding the same.

Maharashtra BJP has demanded the resumption of local trains services for fully vaccinated citizens in Mumbai. The protest will be held at Churchgate station by Praveen Darekar, the leader of Opposition in Council.

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap had also demanded that the local train service should at least restart for those inoculated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Local trains being the primary and the most convenient mode of transport in Mumbai and its suburban area, several train commuters associations and the general public are demanding restarting of the service for all.

Also read Mumbai Local Train news: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope gives BIG update

Keeping the same in mind, on Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that resuming local train services is being considered by the government and that a decision about the same will be taken in a responsible manner.

India.com quoted CM Thackeray as saying, "The lockdown isn’t permanent. When will local (trains) start? We are considering starting it. We will grant these relaxations in other districts as well. But we will keep our responsibilities (for people) in mind and then ease restrictions."

Also read Lockdown curbs to remain in 11 districts of Maharashtra, decision on Mumbai local trains soon

Notably, local train services were hit again and were discontinued for the general public on April 15. This was the second time it happened after March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic had just hit the country.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government, on Monday, announced new guidelines for the state and further eased lockdown-like curbs in the districts that have a low positivity rate.