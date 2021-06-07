Maharashtra lockdown news: BMC mayor makes BIG announcement about operations of Mumbai local trains

A 5-level plan to unlock Maharashtra (Unlock 2.0) came into force from Monday, June 7 after nearly two months of strict lockdown-type restrictions. However, Mumbaikars have to wait a bit more for the resumption of local train services.

The decision to allow the general public to travel on Mumbai local trains will be taken after a week, depending on the Covid-19 situation in the city, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Monday.

Addressing media, she said that local trains are currently only running for essential services. "As the unlock process begins today, a few restrictions have been eased. Local trains are running only for essential services for now. Decision on whether to open it up for general public will be taken after a week, depending on Covid situation in the city," Pednekar said.

As per the fresh guidelines issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday, local trains are available only for specific categories, for now.

The Maharashtra government, in a notification issued on June 4, stated that local trains would remain available for 'medical, few essentials and women', but authorised the civic administrations to put additional restrictions they deem fit.

The reference of 'women' was deleted by the BMC in its latest order which stated that entry in suburban trains would be restricted only for 'medical and few essentials'.

Maharashtra is currently in the process of unlocking after being under several restrictions due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The government had announced five levels of restrictions for district across the state based on case positivity and availability of oxygen beds.

Restaurants, shops selling non-essential items, and public places reopened from Monday in Mumbai but malls, theatres, and multiplexes continue to remain shut.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, said that that the local administration can take a call on easing or tightening restrictions in their zones as the intensity of the pandemic varies across the state. Covid-19 cases continue to decline in Maharashtra. Only 12,557 fresh infections were recorded, the state's public health department informed on Sunday.